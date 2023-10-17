ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at GHQ in Rawalpindi, and top brass extended support to distressed Palestine following Israel’s ruthless bombing of civilian targets in the occupied region.

The top generals expressed concern over developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel war and the enormous human cost being imposed on innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel.

Pakistan Army Chief said Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ Sacred places.

Armed forces also resolved to fully support the government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners from November 1. Gen Asim directed all concerned to support and facilitate the smooth, respectable and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners.

Corps Commanders’ Conference members also offered Fateha for the Shuhadas of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the Holy month of Rabi’ al-Awwal.

The forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

CEC forum was briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

Top officials reiterated Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

Furthermore, forum also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities.