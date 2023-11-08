ISLAMABAD – Pakistan was one of the first countries that strongly condemned Israel’s violence in Gaza but the crisis-hit country took careful tone to address the matter amid the pressure from West.

Pakistani government, which has no diplomatic ties with Israel and is a defender of Palestinian rights, sends multiple consignments of humanitarian aid for Gaza, but a strange development has everyone talking online.

A picture shared by a local journalist claimed that Pakistani government has restricted all commercial banks from accepting donations for Palestinians in Gaza, and it went viral sooner than expected as the people of Pakistan hold an emotional connection with Muslim brothers living in Palestine.

Users shared an alleged circular from Bank Alfalah, that stated “With immediate effect, all BAFL Branches are advised not to accept any donation funds in favour of the account of the Embassy of State of Palestine”.

Meanwhile, Pakistani govt has asked all banks to stop accepting donations for Palestine. Here is one circular from Bank Alfalah.

Earlier Pakistani govt cracked down on pro-Palestine protestors and the PCB asked one cricketer to delete a tweet dedicating a recent victory to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/32qMsC0ZCt — Waqas (@worqas) November 7, 2023

As the matter was shared by many people with verified accounts, the above-mentioned bank has not responded to the development.

Let it be known that the Pakistani government earlier restricted pro-Palestine protestors while the cricket board also told cricketer to remove a tweet dedicating a recent victory to Gaza.

The development as there is no sight of a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel’s military continues attacks with full force and so far death toll of Palestinians stands above 10,000, with over 4,000 of them being children.

The situation in the region is dire, marked by a complete siege, power breakdown, very little or no access to food, drinking water, fuel and medicines.