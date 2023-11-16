LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday removed encroachments from public land worth tens of millions of rupees in Quaid-e-Azam Town.

LDA teams removed cottages, temporary and permanent encroachments from parking and park sites measuring 14 kanals in the housing society.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے ٹیموں کی قائداعظم ٹاﺅن میں کارروائی۔ کروڑوں روپے مالیت کی سرکاری اراضی پر قائم تجاوزات و جھگیاں ہٹا دیں۔پارکنگ اور پارک سائٹ سمیت 14 کنال کی کمرشل اراضی پر عارضی تجاوزات بنا رکھی تھیں۔@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/bFXpszyka1 — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 16, 2023

LDA Director Housing Zafar Iqbal carried out operation with the help of enforcement team, Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachments, land grabbers and violation of building bylaws.