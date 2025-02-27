Gana Khana among 75 buildings demolished/sealed in Lahore

LAHORE— The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) partially demolished/sealed 75 buildings during operations against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in different areas of Lahore last Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 69 buildings in Lahore that included 39 in Gulberg and Faisal Town, and 30 in Shadman and New Muslim Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

LDA teams also partially/fully demolished six buildings in Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town and on Raiwind Road for violation of building bylaws.

The partially/fully demolished/sealed structures/premises include plazas, Gana Khana restaurant, pharmacy, beauty saloon, workshops, food outlets, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of building and parking bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.