Cakes & Bakes, Dunkin Donuts, Risen Store among 82 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE— Last Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 82 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 19 buildings in Gulberg, 20 in Allama Iqbal Town, 30 in Shadman, Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town, and 13 on Raiwind and Canal Bank Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Cakes & Bakes, Dunkin Donuts, Risen Cash & Carry, Biryani Master, Servaid Pharmacy, Unique School, Alma Mater School, Lahore Leads University Shadman Campus, Khawar Academy, Lahore Literati, The Right School, Dental Arts, The Future College of Pharmacy, Nadia’s Beauty Saloon, private clinic, workshops, food outlets, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in all housing societies in Lahore.