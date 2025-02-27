King Charles, Queen Camilla help pack dates to welcome Ramadan 2025

LONDON – British Monarch King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s charitable effort marks arrival of Holy Month of Ramadan, the sacred times of the year when Muslims fast and pray for whole month.

The Royal couple visited famous eatery in capital to help prepare dates for charitable donations to promote inclusivity and supporting various religious communities in Britain.

Darjeeling Express and Imad’s Syrian Kitchen saw arrival of King Charles who took part in packing dates into boxes as nutritious packed dates are basic food widely consumed during hoyl month and is traditional way to break the fast.

Along with restaurant staff, the royals helped prepare these dates, as well as boxes of biryani, for donation to local communities.

Resturant chef thanked royals for their heartwarming visit, saying their presence served as a reminder of the importance of compassion, charity, and unity during the sacred month.

King Charles also met with recipients of a charity supporting Muslim communities living in temporary housing. They also engaged with Sadiya Ahmed, a community leader focused on documenting the contributions of Muslims in the UK.

King Charles’s commitment to engaging with and supporting the diverse communities within the UK, reinforcing the importance of charity, unity, and inclusivity.

Muslims in the UK are eagerly waiting for Ramadan, the crescent is expected to be seen on February 28, and Ramadan will begin on March 1 Saturday; if not, it will start on Sunday.