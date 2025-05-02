From Rawat to Jinnah Square: Check out proposed Tram Service Routes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) chalked out tram routes in Islamabad as it will connect key routes in the capital city.

In the latest bid to modernize the capital’s transport infrastructure, the Capital Development Authority announced plans to introduce electric tram service to complement city’s ongoing efforts to establish eco-friendly public transportation system. The electric trams is seen as a major step forward in reducing the city’s carbon footprint, alleviating traffic congestion, and providing residents with a modern, reliable mode of transportation.

In first phase, four routes are being considered, including one from Rawat to Faisal Mosque from Expressway, and another connecting Jinnah Square to Islamabad International Airport along Srinagar Highway.

Islamabad Tram Routes

Start Point End Point Main Corridor Rawat Faisal Mosque Islamabad Expressway Jinnah Square Islamabad International Airport Srinagar Highway

CDA chief confirmed development after high-level meeting with officials from the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC). During the meeting, it was decided that a comprehensive feasibility study will be carried out to assess the viability of the tram project.

He said capital authorities are progressing step by step, and that E-buses are already operational, and now we are exploring the possibility of electric trams to further enhance sustainable urban mobility.”

Officials also discussed Soft Wheel Electric Trams and improvements to the current electric feeder bus network. The chairman directed the concerned departments to finalize the feasibility study promptly, prioritizing the city’s busiest routes for the initial phase of the tram service.

As past proposals for light rail and other mass transit systems have failed to take off, officials now insist that this effort has stronger institutional backing and a clear roadmap.