Punjab’s solar tubewells programme faces delays

LAHORE – The Punjab government’s ambitious solar agri tubewells programme is facing delays.

Punjab launched the solarisation of tubewells programme five months back under the Chief Minister Kissan Package.

To transform 8,000 agricultural tubewells currently dependent on electricity and diesel into solar-powered systems, Punjab offered Rs. 500,000 subsidy for tubewells up to 10 kw, Rs. 750,000 for those up to 15 kw, and Rs. 1 million for capacities up to 20 kw.

Over 450,000 farmers submitted their applications on the government portal. Farmers are left wondering when, or even if, they will receive the promised support. The initial excitement has morphed into frustration as they continue to grapple with high operational costs, while the prospect of a cleaner, cheaper energy source remains elusive.

Adding to the farmers’ concerns are reports suggesting a potential shift in the government’s approach. The initial plan involved a centralised bidding process managed by the Water Management Wing of the Punjab Agriculture Department, which was later transferred to the Punjab Energy Department.

This transition may have contributed to the current impasse, citing a lack of technical expertise in handling the complex procurement process within the new overseeing body.

Farmers say that there are whispers of a significant policy change, with the government reportedly considering abandoning the centralised bidding altogether in favour of direct subsidy disbursement for agricultural inputs. While the underlying goal of promoting solar energy in agriculture might remain, the uncertainty surrounding the implementation mechanism leaves farmers in a precarious position, unsure of the future of this vital support.

Meanwhile, pre-qualified vendors, who underwent a rigorous and lengthy bidding process and invested significant resources, are also deeply concerned by the delays. These vendors are reportedly preparing to pursue legal action. This development adds another layer of complexity to the already stalled programme, potentially further delaying the much-needed relief for Punjab’s farmers.