From AI to Halal Meat: Key Deals signed between Pakistan, Malaysia to advance ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led delegation inked six key agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in education, tourism, small and medium enterprises, Halal certification, and anti-corruption.

Pakistan’s premier and his Malaysian counterpart took bilateral relations to an unprecedented level, as the high-profile signing took place at Malaysia’s iconic Perdana Putra Complex, following intensive talks between the two leaders and their delegations.

The highlight of the visit was Malaysia’s decision to import $200 million worth of Halal meat from Pakistan largest Halal meat export to Malaysia ever. The government hailed move as a welcome step and pledged full compliance with Malaysian Halal certification standards, along with fair market pricing.

Analysts say this breakthrough opens Pakistan to Malaysia’s $3-billion Halal food market and could spark future trade in Halal cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other products, giving the nation’s livestock and meat processing sectors a major boost.

Pakistan-Malaysia Agreements

$200 Million Halal Meat Export

Malaysia will import Halal meat from Pakistan worth $200 million. This is Pakistan’s largest Halal meat export order to Malaysia ever.

It gives Pakistan access to Malaysia’s $3-billion Halal food market and potentially other ASEAN markets. It will increase production and sales in Pakistan’s livestock and meat processing sectors. The deal also creates jobs in farming, processing, packaging, and logistics.

Bilateral Ties in Trade, Tech, and Tourism

Both countries agreed to boost ties in trade, investment, education, tourism, defence, and technology. It covers multiple sectors, meaning Pakistan and Malaysia can collaborate on economic, social, and strategic projects.

Stronger ties can lead to more trade agreements, joint ventures, and investment opportunities for both countries.

Projects in AI and Innovation

Pakistan is looking to partner with Malaysia in AI, innovation, and broader economic development initiatives

Malaysia has advanced tech and research capabilities, which Pakistan can benefit from.

Collaboration in AI and innovation could help Pakistan modernize industries, improve efficiency, and boost economic growth.

Halal Standards Compliance

Pakistan will meet all Malaysian Halal certification standards for meat exports. Compliance ensures the meat is accepted in Malaysia and helps build Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable Halal supplier.

It also sets the stage for exports of other Halal products, like food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Commitment to Peace

Both leaders reaffirmed support for peace in South Asia and the Middle East. Shows alignment on regional diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Encourages cooperation on political and security issues beyond just trade and economics.

Prime Minister Anwar lauded Pakistan’s steadfast stance on Palestine, applauded its technology and research potential, and described the visit as opening “a new chapter of strategic cooperation.” He welcomed more joint initiatives in STEM and innovation.

Concluding visit, the premier thanked Malaysia for its “warm and family-like hospitality” and expressed eagerness to expand collaboration across all areas of mutual interest, signaling a bold new era in Pakistan-Malaysia relations.