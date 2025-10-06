Malaysian military contingent presents Guard of Honour to PM Shehbaz

KUALA LUMPUR – A military contingent of Malaysia presented a guard of honour to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday when he reached the office of Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim to hold key meeting.

Earlier, the premier arrived in Kuala Lumpur on an official visit to Malaysia.

At Bunga Raya International Airport in Kuala Lumpur, he was received by Malaysian Minister for Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, and other diplomatic staff.

The prime minister was escorted to his residence under royal protocol.

Upon arrival at his residence, Malaysian PM received Shehbaz Sharif and accorded a warm welcome to him.

In his remarks, Shehbaz Sharif said he is very happy being in Malaysia and extend gratitude to the Malaysian Prime Minister for according a warm welcome to him.

He said this visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

During the visit, delegation level talks will also be held between the two countries. Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries will also be signed.

The two leaders will also look into expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and Telecom, Halal Industry, Investment, Education, Energy, Infrastructure and Digital Economy.

The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia is of the great importance in further cementing the relations between the two countries.