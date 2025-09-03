Wednesday, September 3, 2025

‘Mental Slaves’: CM Gandapur scolds spokesperson over German Envoy Reminder

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed displeasure at his spokesperson during preparations for a meeting with the German ambassador.

The spokesperson reportedly informed CM that it was time for scheduled meeting with the envoy. In response, Gandapur scolded him, saying it was not his responsibility to remind him of the ambassador’s arrival and criticized such behavior as reflecting a subservient mindset (Ghulamana Soch).

Gandapur’s remarks highlight his insistence on a more independent and proactive approach from his team during official engagements.

The clips went viral, sparking different reactions from netizens as some backed his stance while others called it a camera trick to please the masses.

