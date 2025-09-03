PCB reschedules emerging women cricketers’ trials in Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled U19 and Emerging Women’s trials in Lahore due to the persistent rains.

Trials under PCB’s Talent Hunt Programme will now take place on Thursday, September 11, at the LCCA Ground.

Earlier, these trials were set for Thursday, September 4, but persistent rains in the city have forced a change in the itinerary.

Trials for U19 and Emerging Women’s players in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Quetta, Multan, Karachi and Bahawalpur have already taken place over the course of the last nine days.