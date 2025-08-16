Eid Miladun-Nabi, Defence Day Bring 4-Day Long Weekend for Pakistanis Next Month”

ISLAMABAD – Another exciting news for Pakistanis as working professional and even students can enjoy four-week day long weekend in first week of September.

Four consecutive days off from September 5-8 may be just around the corner, giving citizens a golden opportunity to celebrate, relax, and spend quality time with loved ones.

As per prediction from SUPARCO, moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal will likely be sighted on August 24. If confirmed, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated nationwide on September 5, which will be the first official holiday.

The next day, September 6 is expected to be public holiday for Defence Day, paying tribute to Pakistan’s brave martyrs and veterans. With the weekend falling on September 7 and 8, the nation could enjoy an unprecedented four-day break in a row.

Pakistanis are excited as these long holidays are more than just a break from work as they offer chance for relaxation, reconnecting with family. Pakistanis have already enjoyed several extended breaks this year, but this upcoming four-day spree promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited yet.