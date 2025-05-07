French Intel confirms Pakistan shot down Indian prized Rafale Jet amid Aerial Dogfight

PARIS – First ever Rafale Shootdown bring another shame for India as brave heart sons of soil took down ‘prized’ French Jet during major escalation amid Operation Sindoor.

A senior French intelligence official confirmed to CNN that one of India’s Rafale fighter jets, part of the Indian Air Force, was reportedly shot down by Pakistan. This marks the first reported loss of the advanced French-made Rafale jet in a combat situation.

The incident follows Pakistan’s claim earlier in the day that it had downed five Indian aircraft in retaliation for Indian airstrikes, including three Rafales. However, India has not yet publicly responded to these assertions.

The confrontation began after India launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting civilians Pakistan in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has since stated that it shot down not just one, but three Rafale jets, though the claims have yet to be substantiated with any verifiable video or photographic evidence.

An unverified video circulating on social media shows a local recording what appears to be part of an aircraft’s underwing, with open-source intelligence platforms suggesting it could be from a Rafale.

Additionally, pictures of wreckage with serial number 001 have emerged online, allegedly depicting India’s first Dassault Rafale EH fighter jet, with claims that these images were taken in Bathinda, India.

As both nations continue to issue conflicting reports, the international community remains on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and hoping for de-escalation.