LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq has cleared his bowling assessment after undergoing testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore.

Usman Tariq was reported for a suspect bowling action on April 13 during an HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars. Following this, the Quetta Gladiators management requested the PCB to allow the bowler to undergo testing, consequent to which he has cleared the bowling assessment.