‘India will pay the price’: Pak Army spox promises swift, strong retaliation after coward strikes

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, delivered strongly worded press briefing today, accusing India of deliberately targeting civilian areas during a series of overnight air strikes that reportedly left 31 dead and 57 injured.

ISPR chief condemned series of deadly airstrikes by Indian forces on civilian areas, vowing to respond at a time and place of its choosing. National Security Committee (NSC) authorized country’s armed forces to take retaliatory action in response to what officials described as a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Pakistani military reserves right to defend its people in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. The ISPR confirmed that the strikes, which took place during the night of May 6 and 7, resulted in 31 civilian deaths and left at least 57 others injured.

These attacks deliberately targeted innocent civilians, including children,” said Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General ISPR, during a press briefing. “If targeting non-combatants isn’t terrorism, then what is?”

DG ISPR presented video footage of the aftermath, showing injured civilians and destroyed homes, challenging India’s claims that it targeted militants. “Are these the terrorists India claims to have eliminated?” he asked. “This is not counter-terrorism—it’s state terrorism.”

He further accused India of long-term involvement in destabilizing Pakistan through its support of proxy actors and cross-border terrorism. “There is undeniable evidence before the world of India’s role in transnational terrorism and the deliberate targeting of civilians in Pakistan.”

Describing the strikes as cowardly, the ISPR chief said India’s choice to attack under the cover of darkness reflected its fear of direct military engagement. “Our enemy is too weak to face us head-on, so it strikes from the shadows—against the unarmed and innocent.”

The Pakistani military says it will respond firmly but strategically, stressing that the armed forces have been granted full operational freedom to determine the time and method of response.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have escalated following repeated ceasefire violations and cross-border hostilities in recent months. The government has called on the international community to take serious notice of India’s actions and hold it accountable for breaches of international law and humanitarian norms.