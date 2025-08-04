Free solar panel scheme 2025 – balloting, units limit and other details

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a decision to distribute free solar systems to electricity consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity per month.

This initiative aims to reduce the burden of rising electricity costs and promote clean energy among low-income households.

Application Deadline

Reports said the Department of Energy has invited applications from eligible consumers until August 20. Those who meet the consumption criteria can apply for the program.

Balloting

Reports said that if the number of applicants exceeds 123,000, the beneficiaries will be selected through a balloting process.

This initiative is part of the provincial government’s broader effort to encourage renewable energy use and ensure energy security for economically vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has launched a free solar panel scheme. It is an initiative to provide free solar energy solutions to households across Punjab. The Free Solar Panel Scheme is government’s commitment to promote renewable energy and support modest communities.

In this scheme Government of Punjab will give up to 100,000 Solar Systems free of cost to the poor households having consumption from 0-200 units through transparent balloting.