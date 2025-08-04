Ireland’s September tour of Pakistan postponed due to scheduling conflicts

LAHORE – The Ireland cricket team’s scheduled tour of Pakistan in September 2025 has been officially postponed.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Ireland announced the decision, saying that the postponement was made by mutual consent due to the Pakistan team’s packed international calendar.

The white-ball series was set to include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals to be played across September and October in Pakistan. However, the PCB cited logistical challenges and fixture congestion as the primary reasons for the rescheduling.

According to a statement from the PCB, both boards have agreed to find a suitable window in 2027 to stage the postponed series.

The development comes as Pakistan continues its successful run in international cricket, having recently defeated the West Indies in the third T20I to clinch the series. The national team is currently preparing for a tri-nation T20I series scheduled from August 29 to September 7, followed immediately by their participation in the Asia Cup from September 9 to 28.

The PCB vowed to host Ireland in the near future and expressed appreciation for Cricket Ireland’s cooperation and understanding.

The officials concerned would share the revised schedule of the Ireland tour at the later stage.