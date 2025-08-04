Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: More rains, heavy falls expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains with heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night and the next three days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains with heavy falls are expected in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday evening/night and the next three days.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday, and between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Tuesday, and between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Airport 74 & City 41), Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 68, Shamsabad 31, Chaklala 22, Pirwidahi 19, Katcheri 17, Gawalmandi 14), Sialkot (Airport 50 & City 21), Mangla 25, Islamabad (Airport 20, City 13, Saidpur 01), Gujrat & Sheikhupura 12, Narowal 06, Kasur 02, Jhelum 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 28, Rawalakot 02

Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.