FPCCI delegation’s visit to Bangladesh set to boost trade relations

Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s regional committee on Food, Shahid Imran praised the timely decision by FPCCI to send a Pakistani business delegation to Bangladesh, which he believed will enhance the long-awaited trade volume between the two countries.

Speaking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Azhar Shoukat, here on Sunday, he highlighted the growing Bangladeshi economy and Pakistan’s diverse industrial base as key factors for building mutually beneficial trade relations. The delegation’s focus will be on showcasing Pakistan’s strengths in textiles, surgical instruments, and agriculture, while exploring Bangladesh’s strengths in ready-made garments and ICT.

Shahid Imran emphasized that the FPCCI delegation’s visit, led by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, demonstrates the shared commitment of both nations to strengthening economic ties, promoting regional cooperation, and achieving sustainable growth. The outcomes of this visit, he said, would pave the way for stronger trade relations, increased investment, and enhanced economic collaboration between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The delegation will engage in business-to-business (B2B) interactions, explore joint ventures and investment opportunities, and facilitate knowledge exchange on trade policies and regulations.

The visit will also include meetings with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Younus and Commerce Advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin.

He also stressed the immense potential for boosting trade in diverse industries between Pakistan and Bangladesh, both members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).—APP

News desk

