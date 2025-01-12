GB’s export potential of dry fruits vital for economic growth

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region is blessed with unique climate and fertile soil that enables the production of an impressive variety of dry fruits ranging from apricots and almonds to walnuts and cherries, the region’s produce stands out for its taste, quality, and nutritional value.

However, despite of its huge potential, the GB’s fruit industry remains an underutilized asset in Pakistan’s economic portfolio, primarily due to inadequate infrastructure, limited marketing strategies and lack of global exposure.

The GB’s geography and climate provide the ideal conditions for producing high-quality fruits like apricots, almonds, walnuts, and cherries.

Recent reports reveal that the region produces over 3,000 metric tons of dry apricots, an equal quantity of almonds, and a staggering 100,000 metric tons of walnuts annually. In addition, the region’s cherries have gained recognition for their distinct flavor and quality, recently making headlines for their successful export to China.

In 2024, a significant milestone was achieved when Gilgit-Baltistan’s cherry growers exported a large consignment to China, earning both praise and financial returns.

The cherries, known for their superior sweetness and organic cultivation were well-received in Chinese markets.

This successful venture highlights the immense potential of expanding fruit exports from the region to international markets.

One of the standout features of Gilgit-Baltistan’s fruits is their exceptional nutritional value. Packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, they serve as a healthy snack option for consumers worldwide.

“Dry fruits from this region are nutritional powerhouses,” says Dr. Sara Khan, a nutritionist based in Gilgit. “They are rich in vitamins essential for immune support, skin health, and heart health. For instance, apricots are loaded with vitamin A and C, while almonds and walnuts provide protein and healthy fats essential for overall well-being.

Including these in the daily diet can significantly improve health.”

Beyond their economic significance, the fruits of Gilgit-Baltistan hold cultural and traditional value. “We take great pride in our dry fruits, especially apricots, cherries, and walnuts,” says Karim Shah, a dry fruit farmer from Hunza. “These fruits are not just a source of income; they are deeply rooted in our culture and heritage.”

The organic nature of these fruits adds to their appeal. Grown without pesticides and nurtured using traditional irrigation methods, they align with the increasing global demand for eco-friendly and organic products. This presents an opportunity to market these fruits as premium-quality items in international markets.

Despite its potential, the fruit industry in Gilgit-Baltistan faces several challenges. According to Nisar Ahmed, a local marketing expert, lack of infrastructure, limited cold storage facilities and insufficient marketing strategies are major hurdles.—APP