AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Former Head Coach Jason Gillespie compares Saim Ayub to Saeed Anwar

Former Head Coach Jason Gillespie Compares Saim Ayub To Saeed Anwar
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Former head coach of the Pakistan national team, Jason Gillespie, has likened young opener Saim Ayub to legendary batsman Saeed Anwar.

Responding to a fan’s question on a social media platform, Gillespie heaped praise on the rising Pakistani opener, drawing comparisons between the emerging talent and former star opener Saeed Anwar.

“Saeed Anwar was one of the greatest players in history, and I see glimpses of him in Saim Ayub,” said the former cricketer and coach.

Earlier, several former cricket analysts had also remarked that Saim Ayub’s aggressive batting style and early career trajectory resemble that of Saeed Anwar. They noted that if the young opener maintains consistency, he has the potential to serve Pakistan cricket for a long time.

Saim Ayub impressed during Pakistan’s tours of Australia and South Africa in 2023, scoring 360 runs in six matches.

Saim Ayub’s brief career overview:

International Debut: March 2023 (T20I vs Afghanistan)

Total Runs: 1,377 (across all formats)

Half-Centuries: 5

ODI Centuries: 3

Saim was ruled out of the Champions Trophy after suffering an injury during a Test match on the South Africa tour. However, he made a comeback to the field three months later.

Saim Ayub arrives in Lahore after completing rehabilitation

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • PSL 2025, Sports

Lahore Qalandars become second team with most 200 plus scores in PSL history

  • Sports

Four Pakistani players shine at Australian Junior Open Squash 2025

  • Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2025, Sports

PSL X: Babar Azam’s role as captain of Peshawar Zalmi comes under question

  • Sports

Radisson Blu Murree presents cricket showdown: Anchors XI Vs Islamabad Club Legends

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer