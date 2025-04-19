PU terminates 12 professors who went abroad on scholarships but never returned to serve

LAHORE – Punjab University (PU) terminated 12 professors who went missing after receiving foreign scholarships worth millions of rupees and never returned to serve, the sources within the varsity said on Saturday.

A university spokesperson stated that Punjab University would write to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to recover the funds from the absconding scholars.

The univeristy would also write the letters to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to block the absconding professors’ national identity cards and passports.

Punjab University had granted millions of rupees to 56 faculty members to pursue PhDs abroad.

Among them, seven received scholarships from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) while five were funded directly by the university.

As per policy, all recipients were required to serve at the university for five years upon completing their degrees. However, 12 of the 56 professors failed to rejoin the university after completing their studies and disappeared without fulfilling their service obligations.

Under the terms of their contracts, those who failed to return were required to repay the full amount of the scholarships worth millions of rupees.

PU issues names of Professors who are allegedly absconding:

Farah Sattar (GIS Center): Absconded without repaying Rs 7 million

Syed Mohsin Ali (GIS Center): Rs 14 million unpaid

Kiran Ayesha (Institute of Administrative Sciences): Rs 10 million unpaid

Rabia Ibad (Department of MMG): Rs 9 million unpaid

Khawaja Khurram Khurshid (IQTM): Rs 8.4 million unpaid

Shumaila Ishaq (Hailey College of Commerce): Rs 16.1 million unpaid

Usman Rahim (Center for Coal Technology): Rs 7.2 million unpaid

Salman Aziz (College of Engineering): Rs 9 million unpaid

Muhammad Nawaz (GIS): Rs 7.2 million unpaid

Javeria Iqbal (PUCIT): Rs 6 million unpaid

Seemab Ara (Administrative Sciences): Rs 10 million unpaid

Samia Mahmood (Administrative Sciences): Rs 11.6 million unpaid

The university has officially terminated the services of all 12 absconding faculty members.