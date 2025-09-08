Serene Air’s Lahore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after fuel leak

KARACHI – A Serene Air flight en route from Jeddah to Lahore made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after the aircraft developed a technical fault mid-flight.

According to initial reports, the aircraft’s captain contacted Karachi Air Traffic Control and requested immediate landing clearance after detecting a malfunction.

The plane, carrying over 200 passengers, landed safely without incident.

Following the landing, a technical inspection revealed a fuel leak. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Serene Air’s engineering team has begun repairs on the aircraft.

Most of the passengers on board were Umrah pilgrims, returning to Pakistan after completing their pilgrimage.

More to follow…