Floodwaters Recede in Lahore as Ravi shows relief; Chenab, Sutlej still critical

LAHORE – After wreaking havoc in Lahore over past few days, flood situation on River Ravi is showing signs of relief. On August 28, the river reached exceptionally high flood levels, with water flows recorded at 220,627 cusecs at Syphon and 219,770 cusecs at Shahdara.

The high water levels caused inundation in Park View and nearby housing societies along the riverbed. By Friday eve, water flows started to subside, dropping to 160,515 cusecs at Syphon and 159,847 cusecs at Shahdara, offering some relief to residents affected by the flooding.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the river gradually recedes. However, the situation remains critical on the Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

Chenab River

At Chiniot Bridge, water flow is at 855,000 cusecs (steady). At Rivaz Bridge, water levels stand at 521.9 feet, approaching the critical gauge of 526 feet and rising. Meanwhile, water flow at Trimmu has decreased to 128,215 cusecs.

Sutlej River

Water flow at Ganda Singh Wala remains steady at 345,366 cusecs, while Sulemanki is witnessing a rising flow of 130,316 cusecs, raising concerns for downstream areas.

Authorities urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow safety directives. Emergency response teams are on high alert to manage potential evacuations and provide assistance where needed.

The gradual drop in River Ravi’s floodwaters brings a welcome relief to Lahore residents, but the rising levels in Chenab and Sutlej rivers underscore the ongoing risk of widespread flooding in the region.