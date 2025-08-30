Red carpet welcome for Pakistani PM Shehbaz in China ahead of SCO summit

TIANJIN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tianjin, China, to participate in 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

During this visit, the premier will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss various aspects of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation. The premier departed from Nur Khan Airbase, Islamabad, on special flight and was warmly received by Chinese officials upon arrival.

His visit, scheduled from August 30 to September 4, will also include participation in a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the Global Anti-Fascist War.

In addition to summit engagements, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet prominent Chinese business leaders and corporate executives to explore opportunities in trade, economy, and investment, while presenting Pakistan’s stance on regional peace, connectivity, and development at the SCO summit.