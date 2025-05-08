Gold Price in Pakistan dips after back-to-back surge; Check New Gold Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw another drop on May 8, as price of gold per tola in local market dipped by Rs4,200, settling at Rs352,700.

As per new rates, 10 grams of gold come down by Rs3,601 to Rs302,383. This decline follows a slight increase in gold prices on Wednesday, when the price per tola rose by Rs800, reaching Rs356,900.

Today Gold Price

Items Value Gold Price (Per Tola) Rs352,700 Change ▼ Rs4,200 Gold Price (10 Grams) Rs302,383 Change ▼ Rs3,601

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 6-May Rs356,100 5-May Rs350,000 3-May Rs342,200 2-May Rs344,500 30-April Rs345,800 29-April Rs349,200 28-April Rs347,100

On the international front, gold prices also saw a dip on Thursday. The global price of gold stood at $3,343 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20. This marked a decrease of $42 from the previous day.

In another development, silver prices also fell in the local market, with the price of silver per tola dropping by Rs65, now priced at Rs3,417.

These fluctuations in precious metal prices are in line with the ongoing global market trends, reflecting the constant shifts in the value of commodities.