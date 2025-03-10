First, second winners of 40000 prize bond draw 2025 announced

QUETTA – The National Savings Centre Quetta has released the numbers of the 40000 prize bond which have won the first and second prizes in the first draw of 2025 on Monday.

Every holder of the premium prize bon was expected to grab the mega first prize and second prizes in the draw but there are only four luck persons who have won the massive cash prizes.

The draw is held every three month regularly and provides opportunity to holders of the premium prize bonds to win mega cash prizes.

40000 Bond Prize Amount for Top Winners

The winner of the first prize will grab Rs80,000,000 or 80 million cash prize while there are three prices of Rs3 million for second winners.

40000 Prize Bond First, Second Winners

As per the unofficial results of Rs40,000 prize bond draw, the first prize has been won by 302855 While the winners of the second prizes are 018062 , 171277 , 553311.

40000 Prize Bond Draw Results

The full list of Rs40,000 prize bond draw can be checked at the official websites of the National Savings Cetnre.

40000 Prize Bond 2024 First, Second Winners

The previous draw of Rs40,000 prize bond was held by National Savings on December 10, 2024. The first prize won by 016364 while the second prizes were won by the holder of these prize bond numbers 885708, 442509, 540206.

The prize bonds are considered a safer investment option in Pakistan as people can get chances to win the exciting prizes without the fear of any loss.