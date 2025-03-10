40000 prize bond draw 2025 today: Results, winners list

40000 prize bond draw – The National Savings Centre Quetta is also set to conduct the first draw of Rs40,000 premium prize bond of 2025 today, March 10, with people eyeing to take a grand prize to home.

The draw is held every three month regularly and provides opportunity to holders of the premium prize bonds to win mega cash prizes. Ahead of the draw, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow, with everyone hoping to win the grand prize of Rs80 million.

The prize bonds are considered a safer investment option in Pakistan as people can get chances to win the exciting prizes without the fear of any loss.

40000 Bond Latest Prize Amount

There is one first prize with the winner grabbing Rs80,000,000 cash prize while there are three prices of Rs3 million for second winners.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs500,000 is given to each 660 winners of the third prize.

40000 Prize Bond First, Second Winners

The winners of the first two prizes will be updated here as soon as the results are shared by the savings Centre.

40000 Prize Bond Draw Results 2025

The complete list of Rs40,000 prize bonds will be shared as soon as it is released by the relevant authority. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer for updates.

40000 Prize Bond 2024 Winners

The previous draw of Rs40,000 prize bond was held by National Savings on December 10, 2024. The first prize won by 016364 while the second prizes were won by the holder of these prize bond numbers 885708, 442509, 540206.

You can check the complete list of winners by visiting the official website of the National Savings.