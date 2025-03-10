Young Peace Scholars organizes Creation Care Conference

The successful “Creation Care Conference” (C3), organized by Young Peace Scholars in collaboration with the Pakistan Partnership Initiative (PPI).

The event convened young community leaders, university students, local officials, and religious figures to discuss environmental stewardship from a faith-based perspective.

The conference commenced with an opening prayer and welcome address by Miss Mehak Sabir, Chairperson of Young Peace Scholars, who underscored the significance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

Distinguished speakers delivered keynote addresses on various aspects of creation care, including Principal Eli Sardar from the Pakistan Bible Correspondence School (PBCS); Dr. Muhammad Akash from the Higher Education Department (HED); Facilitator Sir Faiq Sabir of the British Council; Mr. Asher Shahzad Gill of PPI; Professor Dr. Asma Islam from Riphah International University; Mr. Azeem Christopher representing AWARD; Madam Saba Sabir from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA); Dr. Rufan R. William; Dr. Fahd Rasul from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad; Father Yaqoob Yousaf; and Pastor Akash Emmanuel, Director of PRCM.

The conference concluded with a thanksgiving speech by Sir Faiq Sabir, expressing gratitude to all participants and speakers. Certificates were distributed to attendees, and shields of honor were presented to the esteemed speakers. The event culminated with the national anthem, symbolizing unity and collective commitment to environmental stewardship. The C3 conference successfully raised awareness about environmental issues and inspired participants to integrate creation care principles into their personal and professional lives, highlighting the community’s dedication to fostering sustainable practices.