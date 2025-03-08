Rs40,000 prize bond first draw of 2025 update in Pakistan

The upcoming Prize Bond Draw for Rs40,000 premium bond will be held at the Quetta office of the National Savings Division with people waiting for the draw date anxiously.

The draw, which is held every three month regularly, offers exciting opportunity to all Prize Bond holders to take home mega cash prizes. Ahead of the draw, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow, with everyone hoping to grab the grand prize of Rs80 million.

The prize bonds are considered a safer investment option as people can get chances to win the exciting prizes without the fear of any loss.

40000 Bond Latest Prize Amount

There is one first prize with the winner take Rs80,000,000 to home while there are three prices of Rs3 million for second winners.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs500,000 is given to each 660 winners of the third prize.

40000 Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2025

The first draw of Rs40,000 premium prize bond in 2025 will be held on March 10 at National Savings Centre Quetta.

40000 Prize Bond 2024 Winners

The previous draw of Rs40,000 prize bond was held by National Savings on December 10, 2024. The first prize won by 016364 while the second prizes were won by the holder of these prize bond numbers 885708, 442509, 540206.

You can check the complete list of winners by visiting the official website of the National Savings.

In February, the draws of Rs1,500 prize bond and Rs100 prize bond were held.