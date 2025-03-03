Rs25,000 prize bond first draw of 2025 update

LAHORE – The National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad is all set to hold the draw for Rs25,000 premium prize bond with people anxiously waiting for the day.

The draw offers exciting opportunity for all Prize Bond holders to get mega prizes. Ahead of the draw, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow, with everyone hoping to grab the grand prize of Rs30 million.

The prize bonds are considered a safer investment option as people can get chances to win the exciting prizes without the fear of any loss.

25000 Bond Latest Prize Amount

There is two first prizes and the each winner take Rs30,000,000 to home while there are five prices of Rs1 million.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs300,000 is given to each 700 winners of the third prize.

25000 Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2025

The first draw of Rs25,000 prize bond in 2025 will be held on March 10 at National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad.

25000 Prize Bond 2024 Winners

The previous draw of Rs25,000 prize bond was held by National Savings in December 2024. The first prize won by 385325, and 498317 while the second prizes were won by the holder of these prize bond numbers 053461 056921 187297 249312 934808.

You can check the complete list of winners here.

Last month, the draw of Rs1,500 prize bond and Rs100 prize bond were held.