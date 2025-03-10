‘Ceftriaxone injection alert’ – Two die, over dozen critical due to reaction at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE – Two patients lost their lives while more than a dozen others are under treatment due to adverse reaction of an injection administered to them at a section of a public hospital in Lahore, it emerged on Monday.

The disturbing incident occurred at the Chest Surgery Ward of the Mayo Hospital after Ceftriaxone injection was administered to the patients.

The deceased have been identified as Noreen Bibi and Daulat Khan who were being treated for infection in the ward.

Ceftriaxone injection is used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body. This medicine is also administered to patients before certain types of surgery to prevent infections.

Following the incident a high-level committee, led by Dr Haroon Hamid, has been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has taken notice of the incident with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stating that no negligence will be tolerated in healthcare system.

On the other hand, it is being claimed that the reaction occurred due to a human error as the hospital staff used wrong liquid to prepare the injection.

It is being reported that over five thousands injections were supplied to the Mayo Hospital but the reaction occurred only in one ward.

However, authorities await for the investigation report to identify the reason behind such incident.