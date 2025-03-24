First Lady Aseefa Bhutto calls on Pakistanis to join fight against TB on World Tuberculosis Day

ISLAMABAD – First Lady of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari delivered strong statement calling for unified efforts to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) as a public health threat.

In her message, she highlighted the ongoing challenge posed by TB, emphasizing its disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities across the globe, particularly in Pakistan, which remains one of the most affected nations. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari stressed that tackling tuberculosis is not just a health issue, but a matter of social justice, as it exacerbates inequities and deepens societal divides.

“Pakistan remains among the countries most burdened by TB, but we are also a nation of resilience and hope,” she declared, underscoring the government’s commitment to combating the disease. She also recognized the pivotal role of international organizations, healthcare workers, and civil society in the fight against tuberculosis.

As First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed her dedication to Pakistan’s mission to eradicate TB, emphasizing the importance of early detection, accessible treatment, and raising awareness to break the stigma surrounding the disease. “We must encourage testing and stand in solidarity with those affected. No one should suffer in silence when the tools for prevention, treatment, and cure are within our reach,” she said.

The First Lady called upon all citizens to play an active role in raising awareness and supporting affected individuals. “Together, we can fulfill our promise of a healthier, TB-free Pakistan,” she concluded.

This statement comes as Pakistan continues to ramp up efforts to address TB, with strengthened healthcare services, public health initiatives, and partnerships aimed at reducing the burden of the disease and ultimately achieving a TB-free future for all Pakistanis.

World Tuberculosis Day serves as an important reminder of the global fight against TB, highlighting the urgent need for continued investment in healthcare infrastructure and awareness campaigns to combat the disease.