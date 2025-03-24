AGL69.41▼ -4.18 (-0.06%)AIRLINK176.89▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)BOP11.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.93▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)DGKC131.77▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)FCCL45.41▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.98▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.86▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP76.5▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)OGDC218.17▼ -9.18 (-0.04%)PAEL45.87▼ -2.31 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.55▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL184.5▼ -6.88 (-0.04%)PRL37.04▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC24.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL97.66▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.84▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.08▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG70.2▲ 1.99 (0.03%)UNITY28.82▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

UAE Beggar arrested with Rs1 Million Pakistani rupees collected in 3 days

Uae Beggar Arrested With Rs1 Million Pakistani Rupees Collected In 3 Days
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

SHARJAH – Beggars are in a frenzy in United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations, and now a person has been held with piles of cash, which he collected in a couple of days during holy month of Ramazan.

Amid the crackdown, authorities held an individual and found Dh14,000 which amounts to over Rs1million Pakistani rupees which he collected through begging.

The arrest came after the man was spotted near mosque asking worshippers for financial help under the guise of financial hardship. His arrest comes as part of UAE Police’s special raids to curb begging during religious and seasonal occasions.

The campaign’s goal is to reduce begging in the city and raise awareness about its negative impact on the community.

Cops also increased patrols to identify and apprehend beggars as gangs of different members are engaging in begging as a seasonal profession, particularly during religious events.

Sharjah Police urged the masses not to give money to beggars and to report any incidents by calling the toll-free number 80040 or the call center at 901. This initiative is part of a broader effort to maintain public safety and reduce illegal activities associated with begging.

Over 100 arrested for Begging in UAE

Dubai Police nabbed 127 beggars in an anti-begging campaign launched at the start of Ramadan, responding to a rise in begging during the holy month.

Cops recovered AED50,000 (approximately 3.8 million Pakistani rupees) in the first two weeks. Most arrests occurred near mosques. This year’s crackdown follows previous efforts, with 384 beggars arrested in 2024 and 499 in 2023, bringing the total to 2,085 arrests over the last five years.

Authorities encourage donations through organized charities rather than giving directly to beggars.

Pakistanis involved in Begging abroad on radar

Concerns over rising number of Pakistanis involved in begging abroad led Middle Eastern countries to implement stricter screening measures for passengers.

Pakistani authorities also off-loaded several passengers suspected of intending to beg, particularly those traveling to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Iran, Oman, and Turkey. A key portion of arrested beggars abroad are Pakistani nationals. Interior Ministry has reported off-loading 44,000 passengers over the past two and a half years.

In addition to combating begging, authorities are also addressing human trafficking, with a particular focus on groups from southern Punjab. UAE started denying visas to Pakistanis without sufficient financial proof. Pakistani officials are urging Gulf countries to strengthen their visa policies to better assess travelers’ intentions.

Federal investigators have also been working with foreign countries to repatriate criminals and intensifying efforts against human traffickers, especially following the Greek boat tragedy. The agency has arrested around 200 suspected traffickers in recent months.

Begging in big cities

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • International

WATCH: Air ambulance successful test landing on holy Masjid-al-Haram’s [grand mosque] new helipad

  • International

US terminates legal status for over 500,000 immigrants, orders to leave country by April 24

  • Featured, International

Canada calls snap election as PM Carney seeks strong mandate amid Trump threats

  • Immigration, International

US visa review process deadline not today: State department spokesperson

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer