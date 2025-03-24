Uae Beggar Arrested With Rs1 Million Pakistani Rupees Collected In 3 Days

SHARJAH – Beggars are in a frenzy in United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations, and now a person has been held with piles of cash, which he collected in a couple of days during holy month of Ramazan.

Amid the crackdown, authorities held an individual and found Dh14,000 which amounts to over Rs1million Pakistani rupees which he collected through begging.

The arrest came after the man was spotted near mosque asking worshippers for financial help under the guise of financial hardship. His arrest comes as part of UAE Police’s special raids to curb begging during religious and seasonal occasions.

The campaign’s goal is to reduce begging in the city and raise awareness about its negative impact on the community.

Cops also increased patrols to identify and apprehend beggars as gangs of different members are engaging in begging as a seasonal profession, particularly during religious events.

Sharjah Police urged the masses not to give money to beggars and to report any incidents by calling the toll-free number 80040 or the call center at 901. This initiative is part of a broader effort to maintain public safety and reduce illegal activities associated with begging.

Over 100 arrested for Begging in UAE

Dubai Police nabbed 127 beggars in an anti-begging campaign launched at the start of Ramadan, responding to a rise in begging during the holy month.

Cops recovered AED50,000 (approximately 3.8 million Pakistani rupees) in the first two weeks. Most arrests occurred near mosques. This year’s crackdown follows previous efforts, with 384 beggars arrested in 2024 and 499 in 2023, bringing the total to 2,085 arrests over the last five years.

Authorities encourage donations through organized charities rather than giving directly to beggars.