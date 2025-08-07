Fire at Karachi Export Processing Zone leaves seven injured

KARACHI – Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) witnessed massive inferno near Landhi as raging fire tore through building, causing partial collapse and injuring at least seven people.

Dramatic rescue efforts are underway amid thick smoke and towering flames. Injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals while fire crews battled the relentless blaze that continues to engulf the factory.

Rescue 1122 dispatched four ambulances, six fire trucks, and snorkel vehicle in desperate attempt to contain the inferno, as panic gripped workers and residents in the vicinity.

Karachi Fire

Karachi: CM Sindh #MuradAliShah took notice of the Landhi Processing Zone fire, ordered swift action by rescue teams, a detailed inquiry by the Karachi Commissioner, and full support for factory owners and workers.@MuradAliShahPPP @sharjeelinam pic.twitter.com/FfKdb1FeId — Shayan Bhurgri (@ShayanA79431178) August 7, 2025

This devastating fire adds to string of catastrophic factory fires in KEPZ. A ferocious 36-hour blaze destroyed three factories, leaving several firefighters injured and shaking the industrial hub to its core.

Authorities are scrambling to investigate the cause of this latest disaster while the city grapples with a growing crisis of preventable industrial fires.