Fire at Karachi food delivery company’s warehouse doused after five-hour operation

KARACHI – A team of firefighters doused a blaze erupted on late Monday night at a warehouse of an online food delivery company in Nazimabad area of Karachi after five-hour-long operation.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Ahmed told media there was no causality in the incident. He said a wall was pulled down using heavy machinery to let the smoke out as the building lacked proper ventilation system.

He further pointed out that the warehouse was established by the company without obtaining the mandatory Fire No Objection Certificate.

He said the firefighters faced difficulties while entering the building due to thick smoke as there was no proper ventilation system.

Rescue officials said various goods, including grocery items, were stocked in the warehouse.

The officials said five firefighting vehicles took part in the operation to quell the blaze.

Last month, a major fire erupted at a shopping centre near Teen Talwar in Clifton area of the port city on February 18.

In December 2024, a fire erupted at a multi-storey building located near Rimpa Plazo on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi. A team of Pakistan Navy had also taken part in the operation to extinguish the fire.