Pak Army Chief Asim Munir visits US again, advancing military ties

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is due in United States this week for high-stakes talks with top American military officials in a new era of cooperation between Islamabad and Washington.

As ISPR is yet to share details about visit of top general, Pakistani media reported the upcoming visit, which comes on heels of US Central Command chief, General Michael Erik Kurilla, who was recently honored with Pakistan’s prestigious Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) award.

The first visit of Army Chief and meeting with US President Donald Trump at White House was all over the news with remarkable gesture usually reserved only for world leaders. The timing is crucial. Just weeks ago, General Kurilla publicly praised Pakistan as a “key partner” in the global fight against terrorism, applauding its role in regional peace efforts.

With Pakistan at crossroads, all eyes will be on Asim Munir’s second US visit to see what future holds for the country’s military and political landscape.