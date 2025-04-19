Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb departs for US to attend global economic meetings

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has departed for the United States to attend the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 2025.

The meetings are scheduled to take place from Monday, April 21, to Saturday, April 26.

During his visit, the finance minister would hold key meetings with senior officials of the World Bank and IMF. He is also scheduled to meet with finance ministers and other senior counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

His itinerary includes meetings with top officials from the US State and Treasury Departments as well as engagements with global credit rating agencies, commercial banks and investment firms.

Senator Aurangzeb will address various investment forums and seminars during his stay, where he would present Pakistan’s economic outlook and highlight recent developments.

The finance minister would also participate in the 13th ministerial meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

Additionally, he would speak at a roundtable discussion hosted by Jefferies International with institutional investors on Pakistan’s economic landscape, recent fiscal and monetary developments, reform progress, and engagement with the IMF.

Aurangzeb is also scheduled to speak at a session hosted by the Center for Global Development (CGD) on ongoing reforms in Pakistan and future economic challenges. His meetings would include an engagement with Gaargi Ghosh, President of Global Policy and Advocacy at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Moreover, he would meet Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who serves as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and Honorary Patron of the G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion.

As part of his visit, the finance minister would visit prominent US think tanks and deliver an address at the Atlantic Council on the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan’s economy in 2025 and beyond.

Lastly, he would also meet with select representatives from leading international and US media outlets.