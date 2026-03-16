Federal Employees get relief as PM Shehbaz orders Salaries before Eid ul-Fitr 2026

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that federal government employees receive their salaries before Eid ul Fitr 2026 holidays.

The instructions have been sent to all federal departments, and the process to release salaries early has begun, bringing relief to thousands of employees preparing for the festival.

On special instructions of PM Shehbaz Sharif, a major decision has been announced for federal government employees ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

PM directed that salaries of all federal government employees be paid before Eid so that workers can prepare for the festive occasion without financial stress. Authorities said employees will receive their salaries before the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays begin.

This step is being seen as a major relief for thousands of federal employees, allowing them to manage their Eid shopping, household expenses, and celebrations more comfortably with their families.

Officials confirmed that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure salaries are credited before the Eid holidays, implementing the Prime Minister’s special orders across federal departments.