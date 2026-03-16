Lahore Police Dsp Azhar Naveed Sent On 2 Day Physical Remand In Rs30 Million Fraud Case

LAHORE – A high-profile fraud case involving Police DSP Azhar Naveed Khan at the Cantt Kutchery Court in Lahore stunned everyone. The court approved 3-day physical remand of the accused officer for further investigation in an alleged fraud case exceeding Rs34 million.

According to court proceedings, the accused DSP was presented before the Duty Judicial Magistrate, after which the court issued a one-page written order granting investigators limited custody of the suspect.

The case was registered at Defense B Police Station on the complaint of citizen Hussam Khan, who accused the police officer of committing fraud amounting to Rs34 million. Investigating authorities had requested ten days of physical remand, arguing that additional time was needed to interrogate the accused and recover the allegedly misappropriated funds. However, the court approved only three days, directing investigators to complete initial questioning and present the accused again before the court on March 18.

In a surprising revelation during the proceedings, it also emerged that DSP Azhar Naveed Khan was allegedly being given protocol and special treatment at the police station, despite being under investigation, raising serious questions about accountability within the police ranks.

The case sparked widespread attention, and further developments are expected when the accused is brought back to court following the completion of the current round of interrogation.