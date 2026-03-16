Umm Al Quwain Hit by Drone Attack; Fire Breaks Out Amid Gulf Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue unabated in the United Arab Emirates and now reports have emerged of a drone attack in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, where a building was reportedly targeted, triggering fire and prompting an immediate emergency response.

According to Emirati authorities, the drone struck a building in Umm Al Quwain, causing flames to erupt at the scene. The Umm Al Quwain Government Media Office confirmed that the fire broke out shortly after the incident.

Fuego en el Golfo: Ataques coordinados sacuden a Irán, EAU e Israel. 💣🛢️ Mientras las sirenas de alerta aérea resuenan en el centro de Israel y los incendios consumen edificios en el Emirato de Umm Al Quwain por drones, EE. UU. intenta contener el colapso económico: el… pic.twitter.com/XEjpwdJAuF — IVAN MERCADO (@IvanMercadoNews) March 16, 2026

Emergency response teams rushed to the location and successfully brought the blaze under control within a short time, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Officials have clarified that no casualties have been reported, while specialized teams from relevant authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, maintaining heightened precautionary measures.

Umm Al Quwain is geographically located between Sharjah to the southwest and Ras Al Khaimah to the northeast, making the incident particularly concerning due to its position among key emirates.

The incident comes amid a series of drone and missile-related security events in the UAE. Earlier, a drone strike targeted the Fujairah Port, forcing the suspension of oil loading operations and igniting a fire at the site. Another drone attack was reported near Dubai Airport, where a fuel tank was allegedly targeted, raising alarm near one of the region’s busiest aviation hubs.

In a separate incident in Abu Dhabi, a Palestinian citizen was killed after a vehicle was struck by a missile attack, further intensifying security concerns across the region.

Authorities continue to closely monitor developments and enforce precautionary measures, as questions grow about the series of drone-related incidents affecting multiple locations across the UAE.