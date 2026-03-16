Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: What special facilities made for families, children at Lahore Parks?

LAHORE – With the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, the special arrangements have been finalized to provide citizens with a safe and enjoyable recreational environment at major parks across Lahore.

The officials said that the preparations have been completed in line with the vision of Maryam Nawaz to ensure families can celebrate Eid in a secure and pleasant atmosphere.

Managing Director of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore (PHA), Raja Mansoor Ahmed, said special arrangements have been made in the city’s A-category parks to manage the expected rush of visitors during the Eid holidays. Security and discipline will be strictly maintained to facilitate families visiting with children.

Family-friendly parks to visit in Lahore during Eid

No. Park Name Location 1 Greater Iqbal Park Minar-e-Pakistan Area 2 Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park Allama Iqbal Town 3 Bagh-e-Jinnah Mall Road 4 Jilani Park (Race Course Park) Jail Road 5 Jallo Botanical Garden Lahore–Wagah Road

The authorities have announced enhanced monitoring and management at several popular parks where families and children usually gather during holidays.

These parks are expected to attract thousands of visitors during Eid because of their play areas, green spaces, walking tracks, and family picnic spots.

Security and Safety Measures for Eid Visitors

To ensure public safety during the festive holidays:

CCTV cameras will remain fully operational in major parks.

Security monitoring and discipline will be strictly maintained.

PHA officers and staff will remain on duty throughout the Eid holidays.

The authorities will coordinate closely with the district administration and police to maintain order.

Affordable Food and Facilities for Families

The officials have also directed that park canteens must strictly follow the officially approved prices to prevent overcharging visitors during the holiday rush. This step aims to make park visits affordable for families celebrating Eid.

MD PHA Raja Mansoor Ahmed said the goal is to ensure that citizens, especially families and children, can enjoy Eid festivities in a clean, safe and welcoming recreational environment across Lahore’s major parks.

With pleasant weather, green surroundings and improved security, Lahore’s parks are expected to become one of the top family destinations during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays this year.