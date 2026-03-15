Cabinet Division notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026

Cabinet Division has notified March 20 and 21 as public holidays for offices observing five and six days’ working hours.

As such, the nation will observe four holidays from March 20 to 23, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to declare 20th and 21st March 2026 (Friday and Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, both for offices observing a five and six-day working week”, reads the notification issued by the Cabinet division on Sunday.

According to the meteorological experts, Ramadan will complete all 30 days this year, and the first of Shawwal and Eid will fall on Saturday, March 21. However, the final date will be officially declared by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The moon will be born at 6:23 AM Pakistani time on March 19, and by sunset, it will be only about 12 hours old. For the unversed, it is impossible to see a 12-hour-old moon with the naked eye, and even with a telescope, the moon can only be seen when it is 14 hours old or more.