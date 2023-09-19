ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Oil Tankers Association went on strike on Monday and supplies of petroleum products were halted.

The crisis-hit country is facing another crisis in the wake of the risk of severe oil shortage as the Oil Tankers Association stopped deliveries.

Several fuel stations in financial hub Karachi started getting dry as of Monday while upcountry pumps remained unaffected.

As situation in some areas remained unchanged, there were blockage in parts of the country. Oil Companies Advisory Council already gave a call for the suspension of oil supplies.

In twin cities, supplies of petrol and diesel remained suspended while the situation in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir also remained affected.

Amid the fears of a nationwide strike, a meeting would be held in the coming days to sort out objections.

Tanker associations demanded a freight increase followed by a 65 percent quota in white oil pipeline transportation. Officials also asked for permission to usage of old vehicles for oil transportation.