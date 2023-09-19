Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against illegal constructions/commercialization in Lahore.

On Tuesday, LDA teams demolished three under-construction buildings in Gujjar Pura for violation of bylaws.

LDA teams also sealed eight shops in Gujar Pura for illegal commercial use.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کاگجرپورہ میں غیرقانونی تعمیرات/کمرشل عمارتوں کے خلاف کریک ڈاون۔ 3 املاک کو مسماراور 8 کو سربمہر کر دیا۔سیل /مسمار کی گئی املاک کو متعدد بار نوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔ عملدرآمد نہ کر نے پرایکشن لیا گیا۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/CO4VUVOiIf — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) September 19, 2023

Chief Town Planner-I Sidra Tabasum and Director Town Planning-I Ayesha Matahir carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.