The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to open admission for three undergraduate programs at its Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku on September 24.

These programs include Physical Therapy, Pharmacy, and Medical Laboratory Technology. Affiliated colleges will also admit students by the UHS schedule.

All colleges and institutes are obligated to complete admissions by December 31.

Classes for the undergraduate programs, including BSc Allied Health Sciences, will commence on January 1, 2024.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Academic and Administrative Advisory Committee of the university convened by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

The UHS VC announced that admissions for MPhil and PhD programs will also be advertised this month. He emphasized the significance of the university’s laboratories generating revenue through specialized diagnostic tests. He suggested offering tests for the convenience of the public that are not readily available in the market or are prohibitively expensive. He further stated that no test should be offered that is not approved or accredited by the relevant authority.

He made it clear that any lab unable to facilitate the public should be closed. He granted six months to all teaching departments to prepare a feasibility report on starting specialized tests.