Dr. Aamir’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal gets Fatwa against Dania being called his widow  

Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of the late religious scholar Dr. Amir Liaquat, has obtained a fatwa after TikToker Dania Shah was referred to as Amir Liaquat’s widow.

Bushra Iqbal shared a public notice on social media, formally requesting all media channels, legal counselors, social media platforms, and the public not to refer to Dania Malik as the widow of the late Amir Liaquat.

According to the public notice from Bushra Iqbal, at the time of Amir Liaquat’s death, Dania was divorced from him and is now married to Hakeem Shahzad.

The notice stated that there is no record of Dania being married to the late Amir Liaquat in the NADRA system.

In the absence of evidence and the fatwa, Dania could not be called Amir Liaquat’s widow, nor does she have any claim to his inheritance,”.

TikToker Dania Shah was Amir Liaquat’s third wife. He passed away on June 9, 2022, after which Dania sought a share of his estate as his widow.

On the other hand, Bushra Iqbal and her daughter have filed a lawsuit against Dania Malik, attributing Amir Liaquat’s death to her.

Bushra Iqbal accused Dania of marrying Amir Liaquat not for love but for financial gain.

Furthermore, in 2022, Dania was arrested for allegedly leaking Amir Liaquat’s private videos, but months later, the court granted her bail and ordered her release.