Discos to be privatized to improve transparency in power supply

Discos To Be Privatized Unveils Minister Laghari
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Power Awais Leghari said the power distribution companies would be privatized to improve and bring transparency in power supply.

Awais Leghari said a new power market structure would be introduced, emphasizing this would reduce dependence on a single distributor.

The process of comprehensive reforms in power sector has started due to the excellent strategy of National Task Force.

Apart from Minister for Power Awais Leghari, the task force also includes representation from Army officials and other institutions.

According to the Minister for Power, the task force is taking comprehensive steps for the economic development and betterment of the people through various reforms in the power sector. These reforms are inevitable as the circular debt of the power sector has reached 9.5 billion dollars.

Awais Leghari said the reforms aim to reduce electricity prices, improve power availability and establish a stable competitive power market.

The Minister for Power said the government has terminated some contracts with the IPPs.

Awais Leghari said the government is also working on strengthening the energy infrastructure for better power supply.

Web Desk Staff

