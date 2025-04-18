AGL62.95▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)AIRLINK181.52▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.33▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML43.7▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC125.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.11▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL15.65▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC143.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.9▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF65.82▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP88.6▲ 3.12 (0.04%)OGDC214.19▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL172.95▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL34.2▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC22.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL95.3▲ 2.39 (0.03%)TELE7.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.33▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY27.4▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Australian Dollar to Pak rupee rate weakens today – 18 April 2025

LAHORE – The buying rate for the Australian dollar registered slight losses in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs178.25 today on April 18, 2025.

Similarly, the selling rate of Aussies in Pakistan also registered downward as it stood at Rs180.5 against the local currency, according to Exchange Companies Association.

With official code of AUD, the Australian dollar is the official currency of Australia and it is acceptable in all of its external territories, and three independent sovereign states.

AUD to PKR Rate Today

AUD = Rs178.25

The exchange rate of AUD to PKR remains a top search for them as they send remittances to Pakistan to support their families.

Pakistan and Australia enjoy long-standing and growing relations, underpinned by deepening people-to-people links. Diplomatic relations were established on partition in 1947 and Australia has maintained a resident mission in the country since 1948.

As per the official website, the Australian government engages with Pakistan in the areas of security cooperation (including, counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism, defence, and law enforcement training), human rights, and development, including through official level dialogue.

Meanwhile, remittances received by Pakistan in March 2025 surged to an all-time high of $4.1 billion, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

Our Correspondent

